Now, register online for admissions in Chennai Corpn schools

CHENNAI: In a move to increase the admissions at the schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, and to make the admission process easier, the civic body has introduced an online admission system.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, an online form has been provided on the civic body's official website https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/. Parents can fill in requisite details such as students' names, ages and other details and submit the form online.

"Based on the contact number provided by the parents while submitting the online form, civic officials will contact them for further details and desired schools where the parents are interested to send their wards," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the parents can also physically visit concerned schools and fill in application forms, which will be given by the headmasters. "A certain number of forms have been sent to the schools across the city. Parents can apply online or offline as per their wish, " another official said.

It may be noted that the civic body was mooting to launch the online admission system in 2020 after the outbreak of Covid to ensure safety. However, the proposal did not implement due to several reasons.

On the other hand, the official expressed that the admission to the Chennai schools is increasing and hoped that the total students' strength of the present academic year would pip the last year's strength. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the Chennai schools had more than 1.15 lakh students which were the highest in more than a decade.

But, the official pointed out that due to the lower pass percentage in Class 10 board exams, the number of students coming to Class 11 will decrease. Only 75.84 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 exam.

"We will track the students who are flunked and make sure they write attempts or enrol in other courses such as ITI courses, " the official said.