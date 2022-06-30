NEET frustration: 19-year-old kills self in Chennai

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth, who was reportedly preparing for NEET, after his failed attempt in the year 2020, killed himself by hanging in Choolaimedu on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Dhanush, son of auto driver K Pratap, resident of Subrao Nagar , Choolaimedu.

The teen killed himself at his house when others were away. "He was worried and frustrated because he could not choose the right path in education. He was confused," Pratap said in his complaint lodged at the Choolaimedu police station.

It was he who gave me my mobile phone when I started from home in the afternoon after we had lunch together on Wednesday, he further said.

Police said Dhanush took the extreme step only after his mother Jayanthi left for housemaid work in the neighborhood.

It was Jayanthi on her return found her son hanging , police said. Though he was immediately rushed to KMC, the medical team declared him dead on arrival.

Choolaimedu police are probing further. Police said that Dhanush has released a video to his friends saying none was responsible for his death.