Gold, e-goods worth Rs 41 lakh seized at airport; one arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold and electronic goods worth over Rs 41 lakh at the airport here and arrested a passenger on Thursday. Based on intelligence, the Customs officials intercepted M Sikkender of Ilayangudi who arrived from Dubai. On search of his person and baggage, two bundles of gold in paste form, and one gold ingot was found concealed in his rectum and one gold chain in person. On extraction, the gold was weighing about 336 grams, valued at Rs 15.45 lakh. Further examination of his baggage assorted electronic goods, liquor, and cigarettes valued at Rs 26.28 lakh, which were recovered and seized. The Customs arrested Sikkender and further investigations are under progress.