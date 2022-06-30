Court allows health team to probe 4 accused in oocyte case

COIMBATORE: The Mahila Court in Erode on Thursday granted permission to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services team to inquire the four accused in oocyte sale racket.

Judge R Malathi granted permission to inquire the victim girl’s mother, her live-in partner, intermediary and A John, who made a forged Aadhaar card. The two women were lodged at Coimbatore central Prison, while the two others are in Gobichettipalayam sub jail.

The judge allowed the health team to probe them in the presence of the Superintendent of Prisons just for a day on July 4.

GS Gomathi, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode, moved the court to question the four persons to gather further information in the sensational case. The minor was taken to hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri besides neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to give eggs.

As the 16-year-old girl, who was forced to sell her oocyte, attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaner, the Judge inquired on shifting her to another home and other remedial measures to be taken. In this regard, the police and officials of the Social Welfare Department were also asked to submit a report to the court.

The girl, who took the extreme step after she was denied permission to visit her home, was said to be in a stable condition after treatment. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of the four accused was extended till July 16.