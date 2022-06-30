CMRL to plant 25,000 saplings in Phase II Metro construction

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) during its second phase construction has decided to plant nearly 25,000 saplings, of which 11,000 saplings have already been planted and maintained.

A CMRL press note released on Thursday stated that the department is planting new saplings to replace the trees which will be removed during the Metro construction. Large trees that will be uprooted will be replanted in a suitable environment.

Since November 2021, CMRL has planted 30 varieties of saplings to compensate for the tree felling across Chennai city. “If a tree is over 30 cm in circumference, 12 saplings are planted in its place when it is removed,” noted the press note.

So far 2,600 trees have been cut on all the three lines of the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail. In order to compensate for all these, 11 thousand saplings are being planted and maintained in 25 places in the city.

The rest of the trees are scheduled to be completed by July this year. 129 types of trees that can grow back are transplanted and cultivated in their suitable place. The saplings are being properly maintained by the respective contractors, added the press note.