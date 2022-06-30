2 die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Perungudi

CHENNAI: Two workers suffocated to death on Thursday while cleaning the septic tank of an apartment in Perungudi, Chennai.

The locals came to know about this and rescued the 2 laborers who were stuck in the sewage tank and brought them out.

One worker died while another worker was taken to hospital in critical condition. Later, he was also declared dead.

The police came to know about the incident and rushed to seize the bodies of the dead workers and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered in this regard and a serious investigation is being carried out in the apartment complex.