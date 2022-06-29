Student, lawyer arrested for hurling petrol bombs in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested a college student and an advocate who allegedly hurled petrol bombs in Kelambakkam on Tuesday.

Shankar (60) of Thaiyur was a painter. On Tuesday morning, Shankar was waiting in the queue to fill in his bike at the fuel station in Kelambakkam. Police said two men who came after Shakar tried to fill petrol before him. Shankar asked them to come in the queue and during the argument, the duo threatened Shankar with a knife and went from the fuel station after filling petrol.

After the incident, Shankar filed a complaint at the Kelambakkam police station. The police during the investigation found that it was Sivaparasath (26), an advocate and Vigneshwaran (20) an engineering college student both of them were residents of Pudupakkam. Later in the afternoon the police went for a formal enquiry in both of their houses.

Following that at around 11.30 pm, Sivaprasath and Vigneshwaran went to the house of Shankar in Thaiyur and started to argue with Shankar and said that they are going to kill him for filing a complaint at the police station. Meanwhile, on hearing Shankar screaming the neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Shankar but the gang hurled petrol bombs at them. In few minutes, the Kelambakkam police team rushed to the spot and arrested Sivaprasath and Vigneshwaran. Both were remanded to judicial custody.Police said Sivaprasath already has a pending vehicle theft case against him at Thazhambur police station.