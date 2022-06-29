SRM Arts & Science College hosts Young Student Scientist Programme

CHENNAI: SRM Arts and Science College along with Tamil Nadu State Council for Science College catalysed and supported the “Young Student Scientist Programme (YSSP)’-2022.

The programme was successfully planned and executed for the students of Class 9 of government schools of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts recently. A total of 80 students were accommodated in the college hostel during the programme schedule and all their needs were taken care of.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, whose speech motivated the students to become young scientists and serve society.

The sessions of the programme involved faculty members from different disciplines engaging the students with theory and practical classes and encouraging them to take up research-oriented studies.

Students were inspired by the practical demonstration of concepts by experts and enjoyed the interactive sessions. During their stay for the 15 days, students gained new experiences and knowledge and actively participated in all the activities meant for them.

The valedictory event of the 15-day programme was held to acknowledge the efforts taken by the college and the state for the

betterment of the students. K. Jaganbabu, Assistant Professor, Department of English, welcomed the gathering and the felicitation address was given by Prof K Mathiyazhagan, Vice Principal, SRM Arts and Science College.

Dr R Vasudevaraj, Principal of the College, gave the presidential address and extended his support in future for the well-being of the society. The Chief Guest, Prof V Ramaswami from Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology thanked the college for its cooperation and constant support during the programme. Dr EJ Lalith Kumar, Head, of the Department of Mathematics, expressed his gratitude and delivered the vote of thanks.