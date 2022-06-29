’Sky is the limit’: Stalin wishes Suriya on Oscars invitation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter to congratulate Actor Suriya on his invitation to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday. Through this invite, he becomes the first Tamil actor to join the Oscars committee.

Stalin tweeted, "My congratulations to Suriya, who has become the first South Indian actor to be shortlisted for the Oscars, as a great recognition for his socially responsible storytelling! Sky is the limit!"