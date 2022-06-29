’Sky is the limit’: Stalin wishes Suriya on Oscars invitation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter to congratulate Actor Suriya on his invitation to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday. Through this invite, he becomes the first Tamil actor to join the Oscars committee.
Stalin tweeted, "My congratulations to Suriya, who has become the first South Indian actor to be shortlisted for the Oscars, as a great recognition for his socially responsible storytelling! Sky is the limit!"
Around 397 artists have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Other Members such as Bollywood actress Kajol, award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin, Oscar-nominated documentary makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, and Indian American 'Deadpool' and 'Murder on the Orient Express' producer Adiya Sood have been invited too.
44 per cent of the new invitees are women, 37 per cent are non-white, and 50 per cent are foreigners, according to a breakdown published by the Academy. The Academy's entire membership will be 34% female, 19% non-white, and 23% non-American if they all choose to join.