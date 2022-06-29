Man who misbehaved with woman on flight arrested after 10 days

CHENNAI: Ten days after a 38-year-old professor who misbehaved with a 35-year-old woman inside the flight was arrested by the airport police on Tuesday.

On June 18, the Saudi Airlines from Jeddah arrived at the Chennai airport with 239 passengers. In mid air Sriram, of Thanjavur, a college professor allegedly misbehaved with a 35-year-old woman who was seated in front of him. The woman informed the air hostess and the pilot was informed. After the flight landed at the Chennai airport the security officers took Sriram to the airport police station and during the inquiry, the professor said that it was not an intentional touch and he had mistakenly done that while he was asleep. Later the woman withdrew her complaint and Sriram was sent home after a warning.

Later, the woman elaborated on the incident on her Twitter handle and then many organisations came in support of the woman. Following this, the woman again filed a complaint at the Airport police station. The police registered a case under Sections 354A and 509 IPC and were searching for Sriram who was missing. On Tuesday night, Sriram along with his advocate surrendered at the police station and the police arrested Sriram later he was released on bail.