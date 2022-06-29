Man dies in landslide due to Metro work near Madipakkam

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who got stuck in the landslide during Metro rail work in Madipakkam died on Wednesday.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, workers were digging the ground for the Metro work in Puzhuthivakkam in Madipakkam. Police said Ravi of Salem was stuck on the landslide and fell inside the pit which was 12 feet in depth. Soon, the other workers began the rescue operation and after a struggle of 30 minutes they managed to lift Ravi from the pit. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby but there he was declared dead.

On Wednesday morning, the Madipakkam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police registered a case and are inquiring the supervisor and other workers who were working along with Ravi.