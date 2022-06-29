History-sheeter hacked to death

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man, a history-sheeter was hacked to death in public view in Pulianthope on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Suresh, a resident of 5th cross street off Pulianthope highroad. Around 8 pm, when Suresh was driving back home, a four-member gang intercepted him and started attacking him with weapons. They left him in a pool of blood and fled the place. A passer-by alerted police who moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The identity of the attackers is yet to be ascertained, after which the motive will be established.