Enmity spilled over generation; 5 arrested for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after a 49-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death in Pulianthope, Chennai police have arrested five persons, including a man and his three sons, in connection with the murder.

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, M Suresh was rounded up by a gang at Pulianthope 1st street and hacked to death. Investigations into the murder led to a family who had previous enmity with the deceased.

On Wednesday, a special team arrested brothers, K Satish (27), K Murali (25), K Dinesh (22), their father, D Krishnan (49) and a friend of the youths, M Mukesh. All of them are residents of Triplicane.

Investigations revealed that the deceased and Krishnan had previous enmity and an assault case is registered in Basin Bridge police station a decade ago. The enmity spilled over the next generation too and whenever Krishnan’s sons went to visit their grandmother in Pulianthope, Suresh used to harass them. Recently, when Murali went to Pulianthope, the deceased had mocked and assaulted him after which the family plotted and killed Suresh.

Among the brothers, the elder brother, K Satish has several cases against him, including an attempt to murder case. He was also earlier detained under the Goondas Act, police said.

All five of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.