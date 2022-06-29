Chennai-based artists’ designs make it to the silver screen

CHENNAI: The idly cooker whistled in the morning, with a combination of birds welcoming the sun in a melody. He ran to the newspaper and picked it up scanning through it to find the posters of new releases. Seeing the colours, the patterns, the design, and the font, created an impact on him and held a special place in his heart.

“I would cut out my favourite posters from newspapers and keep them. I had a book in which I wrote down the names of the films whose posters I liked. My parents would yell and ask me to stop wasting time and do something useful and study. But they understand now,” says Arun Kumar, poster designer, who has designed for films like Jail and Irudhi Pakkam.

Talking about how his journey began as a poster designer, he says, “I would say social media drove me to actually do something for my love of posters. In 2014, when Kaththi was released the internet was going crazy over the design of the poster, and as a fan of Vijay, I loved it and wanted to learn how it was done.”

For Arun, this was the push that motivated him to learn the art of poster designing both artistically and technically. He says that he invested a lot of time learning from YouTube and trying out tutorials that he lost interest in school. “I wanted to be an astronaut,” he chuckles. “My parents wanted me to study well and do something big and worthwhile. But I had lost all interest in studies and wanted to put all my time into my art,” he continues.