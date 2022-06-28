Tension over zero hour at GCC council meeting

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the Chennai Corporation Council meeting as K Dhanasekaran, standing committee (Finance) chairman condemned the Mayor's decision of cancelling Zero Hour, on Tuesday.

Dhanasekaran, who is also a member from the ruling DMK, fumed that his question was not allowed during the Question Hour. "I have given a question regarding community halls. But the Mayor did not allow the question. Council meeting is held only once in a month. If questions are not allowed, how can we get opportunity to speak in the Council? There is no Zero Hour also, " he said.

Responding to the senior party man, Mayor R Priya said that only important questions are only allowed as opportunities should be given to other councillors also. If the questions are not allowed in the meeting, answers will be sent to them directly through post.

Unsatisfied with the reply, Dhanasekaran fumed that decision to cancel Zero Hour has been taken without discussion and emphasised that the Mayor, who is younger and a junior in the party, should take such decisions only after due discussions.

"Opportunities are not given to seniors. Shall we sit like dummies in the meeting," he fumed.

Intervening the argument, Ramalingam, DMK party head in the Council, pointed out that the Zero Hour was cancelled due to increasing Covid cases. Mayor also promised to reintroduce the Zero Hour once the cases start coming down.