Man robbed of Rs 20 lakh at knifepoint in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police launched a hunt for an unidentified gang, who allegedly waylaid a 27-year-old man and robbed him at knifepoint on Monday night on Anna Salai. According to the complaint by B Sivabalan (27) of Ilayankudi, Sivaganga district, the gang escaped with the Rs 20 lakh cash he was carrying.

Sivabalan is a medical representative, who procures hospital equipment from Chennai and sold them at other districts, police said. He came to Chennai on work, a week ago and was staying at a lodge in Triplicane.

On Monday night, he was allegedly carrying a bag of cash containing Rs 20 lakh to meet a business associate in Royapettah. Around 9 pm, when traveling towards Royapettah, a six-member gang who trailed Sivabalan’s two-wheeler intercepted him and threatened him with a knife to part away with the cash.

Anna Salai police have registered a case based on Sivabalan’s complaint and are investigating.

