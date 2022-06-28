Guidelines set for Youth Parliament in Chennai Corpn schools

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation Council has finalised guidelines for forming Youth Parliaments in the Chennai High and Higher Secondary schools, which was announced in the 2022-2023 civic body budget.

"The objective of the Youth Parliament is to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy disciplinary habits, tolerance of the others' view and to enable the student community to learn about the practices and procedures of the Parliament," a Chennai Corporation resolution said.

It added that apart from those objectives, conducting Youth Parliament also helps to develop various skill sets in students including leadership, public speaking, communication, critical thinking, writing, research, time management, decision making and organisational abilities. There are 70 high and higher secondary schools run by the civic body.

As per the resolution, the staff committees for Youth Parliament should be formed during the first week of July and the formation of five ministries and selection of members should be done during the fourth week of the month. The five ministries are the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Discipline and Safety, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Ministry of Sports.

Under the Youth Parliament initiative, the students will be allowed to take part in inter-school competitions. Also, leaders of the House and opposition from 70 schools will be allowed to observe the Council meeting.

Meanwhile, the Council also passed resolutions to constitute committees to ensure gender equality in Chennai schools and to conduct exhibitions in schools. The resolution explained that the gender equality committees will be part of Changing Moves and Changing Mind initiative.