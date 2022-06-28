Fishermen go missing at sea; search under way

CHENNAI: Four fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour are feared missing at sea.

The fisheries department and the coastal security group CID along with the coast guard officials have launched a search operation for the missing fishermen.

The families have filed a complaint with the Kasimedu fishing harbour police station. According to the complaint, the fishing boat, carrying four fishermen set out around 2 am on Monday. The boat owner, N Dharmalingam (52) of new washermanpet too travelled in the fishing boat from Nagooran Thottam.

Accompanying him were, P Kamalanathan (47), A Sakthi (45) and M Samantham (58). All three of them were residents of Nadukuppam in Vannur (taluk), Villupuram district.

Police sources said that the boat was supposed to return by 2 pm on Monday, but they did not return until evening, after which the family members alerted the authorities.