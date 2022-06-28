City

Fishermen go missing at sea; search under way

Police sources said that the boat was supposed to return by 2 pm on Monday, but they did not return until evening, after which the family members alerted the authorities.
Fishermen go missing at sea; search under way
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Four fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour are feared missing at sea.

The fisheries department and the coastal security group CID along with the coast guard officials have launched a search operation for the missing fishermen.

The families have filed a complaint with the Kasimedu fishing harbour police station. According to the complaint, the fishing boat, carrying four fishermen set out around 2 am on Monday. The boat owner, N Dharmalingam (52) of new washermanpet too travelled in the fishing boat from Nagooran Thottam.

Accompanying him were, P Kamalanathan (47), A Sakthi (45) and M Samantham (58). All three of them were residents of Nadukuppam in Vannur (taluk), Villupuram district.

Police sources said that the boat was supposed to return by 2 pm on Monday, but they did not return until evening, after which the family members alerted the authorities.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

fishermen
Fisheries Department
Kasimedu fishing harbour
Fishermen go missing
Fishermen go missing at sea

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in