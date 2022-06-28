Child run over by tractor while riding cycle in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a three-and-half year-old child was run over by a tractor in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Monday. The deceased child, R Bavan, was the only child of the couple, Rajasekar and Kayalvizhi.

Rajasekar is an auto driver and Kayalvizhi is a housewife, police said. The family resides at Perumal koil street in Kosavanpalayam village near Thiruppachur.

Police said that the parents had admitted the child to kindergarten school only recently. On Monday evening, after school, Bavan was riding a cycle outside his home when the incident happened. Rajasekar was out at work, while Kayalvizhi was working inside.

Around 5 pm, a tractor which was plying through the street carrying a load of bricks hit the cycle. In the impact, Bavan came under the wheels of the tractor and was crushed.

Fearing mob justice, the driver abandoned the tractor and fled the scene. Onlookers secured Bavan and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the driver.