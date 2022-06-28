Celebrating Chennai, one human at a time

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the second edition of ‘En Chennai Young Chennai’, an initiative to celebrate Chennai Day. The 50-day programme that started on June 25 will continue for 50 days, commemorating Chennai Day on August 22.

Talking to DT Next about En Chennai Young Chennai, Shankar says, “We ideated this last year and also launched an anthem for Chennai. We had a series of 12 social topics to work on. This year, however, we are only focusing on one thing and that is empowering underprivileged and children belonging to rural areas with the education they deserve.”

Shankar says that on Madras Day people reminisce and celebrate the monuments and historic places of Chennai, he believes that is not all about Chennai. “We are more than just historic places holding important events in history. The city is because of its people and I think it is important for us to celebrate its people. We want to respect the human values of Chennai, that’s what it is all about,” he says.

On Madras Day, in a collaborative initiative by Rotary Club, organisers will be officially launching the ECYC (En Chennai Young Chennai) community which will work towards the agenda of this year’s edition, providing education to children of underprivileged and rural families.

“People can join ECYC and volunteer to educate one child as per their convenience and tutor them at their homes. Another, way to contribute is if members know of someone who is struggling to make ends meet, they can submit their information and we will review their report and provide them with whatever financial assistance we can, as a community.”

Right now, volunteers and organisers are going around spreading awareness and trying to get more people to get involved in this initiative. Talking about another programme which is part of their edition, ‘Vaasipom Yosipom’, he says, “We have collaborated with rotary on another programme to inculcate the habit of reading in children and to celebrate literature.”

“One day is not enough to celebrate what completes and makes Chennai, that’s why we came up with a 50-day programme to give back to Chennai what she so lovingly gave us, human values and human connections. That’s how we want to remember and revere her,” he concludes.