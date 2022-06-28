City

7 Chennai students selected for Indian Forest Service

The academy conducted mock interview, regular classes and notes were given to them.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Seven students of Manidhaneyam IAS academy at CIT Nagar are selected for Indian Forest Service (IFS). The UPSC prelims exams were conducted between February 27 and March 6.

Later, the interview for the shortlisted candited took place from June 13 to 23.

To prepare those who have selected for the next round. The academy conducted mock interview, regular classes and notes were given to them.

On June 28, the results for interview were released of which seven students from the academy are selected for the IFS.

Manidhaneyam academy founder Saidai S Duraisamy congratulated the succesful candidates, a press statement from academy saidC

