3 nabbed for murdering cab driver in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Police arrested three men in connection with the murder of the cab driver in Chengalpattu. The police during inquiry found that the group had murdered the driver and planned to rob the ATM kiosk using the car. Search is on to nab two others who are missing.

The deceased Arjunan (30) of Arasan Colony in Sholinganallur was working as a cab driver in a private firm. On Sunday Arjunan received a pickup call from Tambaram Sanatorium and was booked to drop in Chengalpattu. Arjunan picked up the passengers in Sanatorium but later in the evening his dead body with a slit throat was spotted near the Vallam bus stop near Chengalpattu. The Chengalpattu Thaluk police who returned the body sent it for post-mortem and special teams were formed to nab the murderers.

The police with the help of the booking mobile number managed to arrest the murderers. The police said Prasanth (26) of Perambalur was working in a fruit shop in Koyambedu. Prasanth and his friends Thirumoorthy (22) and Kattimuthu (25) along with two others planned to loot the money from the ATM kiosk in Villupuram. Since they needed a car for the mission they decided to steal a car and booked an Ola cab from Koyamedu to Tambaram MEPZ. Police said the gang found that the speed controller was fixed in the car and decided not to steal it since it would not be useful for them. Later from Tambaram Sanatorium they again booked the cab to Chengalpattu.

The cab driver Arjunan came in a Mahindra Xylo and picked up the three of them and was heading towards Chengalpattu. Police said after reaching Chengalpattu the group told Arjunan to leave the car to them and run away. Since Arjunan started to argue with them the group attacked him and slit his throat with a knife. Hid body was dumped on the road side and escaped from the spot with the car. However, since the car does not have a good pickup and speed and gang abandoned the car in Melmaruvathur and escaped on a bus. On Tuesday the police arrested three of them and a search is on to nab the two others who are missing.