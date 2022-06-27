Woman kills husband by throwing grinding stone near Avadi

CHENNAI: Irate over her alcoholic husband’s domestic abuse, a 28-year-old woman threw a grinding stone at her husband and killed him at their residence in Muthapudupet near Avadi on Sunday night.

The woman, Vijayalakshmi, is a conservancy worker, while her husband, Krishnan works in a brick kiln. Police said that Krishnan used to get drunk and create a ruckus at home and assault his wife.

On Sunday night too, he had got drunk and picked up a quarrel with his wife. They exchanged words and after a while, Vijayalakshmi rushed to the kitchen and brought a grinding stone and threw at her husband’s face.

Krishnan fell to the ground, unconscious. Neighbours who heard his cries came into check on the couple and found Krishnan, lying on the floor, in a pool of blood. They alerted police, who took Krishnan to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Muthapudupet police registered a case of murder and arrested Vijayalakshmi.