Suffering loss, saloon owner peddles ganja, arrested

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man, who took to peddling ganja after alleged loss in his saloon was arrested by the Sembium police on Monday.

Police received tip off that the saloon owner, Babu is selling small packets of ganja from his place of work, after which a team conducted a search at the saloon on Venugopal street off paper mills road.

Police found small packets of ganja stashed in places. Investigation revealed that he used to visit Andhra Pradesh, once in two weeks and procured ganja.

He reportedly told police that he suffered loss in business after which he took to peddling ganja. Police seized over 1 kg of ganja from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal rewarded police personnel who made seizures of ganja and banned tobacco products, as part of the ‘Drive against drugs’ campaign.

About 15 police personnel attached to Rajamangalam, Vyasarpadi, Sembium and RK Nagar police stations were given rewards at the city police commissioner’s office.