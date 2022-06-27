‘Passengers’ in auto rob man under knifepoint in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: A gang of four men, who posed as autorickshaw driver and customers, robbed a man at knife point in Tondiarpet on Sunday night. The gang also inflicted injuries on the man. The victim, Manikandan, a resident of Netaji nagar in Tondiarpet is a mechanic.

Around 10 pm, he was waiting at a bus stop in MKB Nagar, after work when the autorickshaw came by and offered a ride. Manikandan, unsuspecting, got into the autorickshaw.

While the autorickshaw crossed a secluded stretch near Ezhil nagar, one of the ‘passengers’ took out a knife and held it against Manikandan’s neck and demanded that he part with the valuables he was carrying.

Manikandan was having Rs 18,000 cash with him, which he had borrowed from a friend. When he resisted, the gang inflicted cut injuries on him and threw him out of the vehicle and escaped with the cash he was carrying.

Manikandan informed his family members of his situation after which he was taken to the Government Stanley medical college hospital. Kodungayur police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.