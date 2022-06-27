MTC to operate 150 buses to new terminus in Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: With the new bus terminus at Kilambakkam near Vandalur likely to be opened in September, the MTC is drafting plans to operate about 150 buses from various parts of the city to reach the new terminus.

To decongest the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminal, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is constructing a new bus terminal at Kilambakkam near Vandalur over 67 acres of land at the cost of Rs 314 crore. All the south-bound buses would be operated from the Kilambakkam terminus.

An MTC official said that since the Kilambakkam terminus is located over 30 km away from the CMBT terminus, there’s a need to provide bus connectivity to various parts of the city for passengers.

“We’re preparing a plan to operate buses on various new routes to Kilambakkam. We’ll also extend the bus at Tambaram West and Tambaram East terminus to Kilambakkam,” sources said.

The Kilambakkam terminus is located nearly 9 km from the Tambaram Railway station and 8 km from the Tambaram East terminus. K Saravanan, a resident of Perambur, said that the MTC should provide better connectivity to Kilambakkam to ensure to and fro travel without hassle.

“There is bus connectivity to the CMBT from almost all the areas in the city. Similarly, the MTC should provide bus connectivity to Kilambakkam too,” he pointed out.

Housing Development and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy had said that all works would be completed at the earliest, and the Kilambakkam terminus would be opened for public usage in September this year.