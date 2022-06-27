IIT-M Management Dept records 100% campus placement this yr

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) students recorded 100 per cent campus placement yet again this year for the academic year 2021-22.

All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), in which students interning at a company get job offers from the same firm, a release from the institution on Monday said.

There were several new trends in DoMS placements, post-pandemic, including an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space. There was also better synergy between companies and IIT Madras due to the high demand in the market for qualified candidates. Further, there was a faster turnaround from companies this year, enabling an expeditious completion of final placements.

The DoMS campus placements were conducted from 1 December 2021 through virtual mode allowing easier access for recruiters to the students. A total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters.

The top recruiters, In terms of job offers, include Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI, and McKinsey. The average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs. 16.66 Lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

The Department of Management Studies undertook several new initiatives during this campus placement including campus placements were conducted virtually, allowing easier access for recruiters to the students without extensive travel, wider geographical participation due to the virtual nature of placements, with the partnership with IIT Madras Alumni for guidance to students and working towards hybrid placements in order to incorporate recruiters around the country/world in a faster and more efficient manner.