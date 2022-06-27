20,000 people to attend wedding expo

CHENNAI: The expo will be inaugurated on July 1 by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and MSME Minister TM Anbarasan. More than 20,000 people from across Tamil Nadu are expected to attend the expo.

“Earlier, people were not interested in getting married, but during the pandemic, marriages increased by 40% especially among youngsters. This is one of the main reasons for the expo. If it reaches a greater number of people, it will continue in the coming years too. Additionally, the Indian wedding market is valued at $50 billion, and second is the United States is gaining back its momentum post pandemic,” said Meera Nagarajan, CEO of Kalyanamalai.

The two-day event will be held from 10 am to 8 pm, it will have over 300 stalls, 50plus categories related to pre-wedding, wedding, post-wedding and lifestyle products and services. It will feature exquisite wedding, bridal and groom wear, decors and theme, food, photography, event planners, real estate, and healthcare and insurance.

