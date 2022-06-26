Zonal squads intensify action against encroachments

CHENNAI: Zonal squads that were constituted by the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified action against encroachments and illegal sewer connections as more than 200 encroachments were removed in just a week.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, encroachments at 203 places across the city have been removed and 32 illegal sewer connections linked to stormwater drains were snapped during the first week. Apart from this, as much as 59 tonnes of construction waste were removed.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, issued an order to form inter departmental zonal squads for removal of encroachment, clearing debris and plugging of illegal sewer connection in all the 15 zones. The squads are headed by the respective Zonal Executive Engineers.

"The squads work in coordination with the police department and traffic wing and others. Each squad is composed of an assistant executive engineer, an assistant or junior engineer, an additional divisional engineer, 10 road workers and 5 malaria workers," the release said.

The squads have been provided bob cats, earth movers, lorries, minivan and wireless sets.

The squads inspect all the arterial roads and commercial areas within their respective zones for removal of encroachments, clearing of debris, plugging of illegal sewer connections on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week.

The civic body warned the residents to remove encroachments and illegal sewer connections by themselves as the zonal squads will impose penalty.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,730 volunteers took part in mass cleaning and awareness event conducted on Saturday. The volunteers visited more than 49,000 houses to sensitize about source segregation. During the event, more than 3.37 lakh kilograms of solid waste and 3.64 lakh kilograms of construction waste were removed. As much as 13,060 kilograms of banned plastic items were seized.

On the other hand, the civic body has identified 961 spots as high garbage generation spots and the garbage generation has been controlled on 419 spot. Also, 256 spots were identified by high dumping spots. The civic body has decided to beautify 249 spots.