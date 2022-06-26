When it’s all about the yellow, brunch on these mango-themed dishes

CHENNAI: The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram is organising Mango Mania Brunch, a mango theme-based brunch, with a spread of dishes catering to all mango lovers and food connoisseurs.

The brunch which is curated by executive chef Mukesh Sharma will end on June 30.

Some of the signature dishes are Bhatti da mango murgh, Thai raw mango and wild mushroom thai noodle, manga payaru adai and lots more.

Try out the starter, bhatti da mango murgh and maincourse, managa payaru adai at home with these easy steps:

Bhatti da mango Murgh - Starter

PORTION – 04 PAX

INGREDIENTS:

Chicken – 650 gm

Ginger garlic paste - 30gm

Garam masala powder - 5 gm

Coriander powder - 60gm

Red chilly powder - 30gm

Hung curd - 100gm

Lemon juice - 20ml

Vinegar - 15ml

Black pepper powder - 15gm

Raw mango pulp - 80gm

Fennel powder – 10gms

Mustard oil - 80ml

Cumin powder - 15gm

Chat masala - 15 gms (for garnish)

Butter - 25ml (for basting)

Salt to taste tasting

METHOD:

Clean the chicken pieces under running water and pat dry them

Pre marination: In a mixing bowl add chicken with ginger garlic paste, vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Mix well and keep aside

Final marination: Take a bowl add all the above the ingredients mix well and add mustard oil

Then add marinated chicken with the above mixture and keep it aside for another hour

Now cook the chicken in tandoor for 15- 20 minutes

Apply malted on cooked chicken and sprinkle of chat masala and serve along with mint chutney

Mangai payaru adai – Main course

PORTION - 02 PAX

INGREDIENTS:

Raw rice – 200 gm

Green Moong dal – 150 gm

Urad dal – 5 cups

Methi seeds - 1 tsp

Dry red chilly - 7

Curry leaves - 5 to 6 chopped

Small baby onion - 1 cup diced

Ginger - half inch piece

Green chilly - 2

Hing - 1/4 tsp (Asafoetida)

Salt to taste

Oil - 2 tbsp (coconut oil preferred)

Raw mango – 1 diced

METHOD: