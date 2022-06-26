When it’s all about the yellow, brunch on these mango-themed dishes

CHENNAI: The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram is organising Mango Mania Brunch, a mango theme-based brunch, with a spread of dishes catering to all mango lovers and food connoisseurs.
The brunch which is curated by executive chef Mukesh Sharma will end on June 30.
Some of the signature dishes are Bhatti da mango murgh, Thai raw mango and wild mushroom thai noodle, manga payaru adai and lots more.
PORTION – 04 PAX
Chicken – 650 gm
Ginger garlic paste - 30gm
Garam masala powder - 5 gm
Coriander powder - 60gm
Red chilly powder - 30gm
Hung curd - 100gm
Lemon juice - 20ml
Vinegar - 15ml
Black pepper powder - 15gm
Raw mango pulp - 80gm
Fennel powder – 10gms
Mustard oil - 80ml
Cumin powder - 15gm
Chat masala - 15 gms (for garnish)
Butter - 25ml (for basting)
Salt to taste tasting
Clean the chicken pieces under running water and pat dry them
Pre marination: In a mixing bowl add chicken with ginger garlic paste, vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Mix well and keep aside
Final marination: Take a bowl add all the above the ingredients mix well and add mustard oil
Then add marinated chicken with the above mixture and keep it aside for another hour
Now cook the chicken in tandoor for 15- 20 minutes
Apply malted on cooked chicken and sprinkle of chat masala and serve along with mint chutney
PORTION - 02 PAX
Raw rice – 200 gm
Green Moong dal – 150 gm
Urad dal – 5 cups
Methi seeds - 1 tsp
Dry red chilly - 7
Curry leaves - 5 to 6 chopped
Small baby onion - 1 cup diced
Ginger - half inch piece
Green chilly - 2
Hing - 1/4 tsp (Asafoetida)
Salt to taste
Oil - 2 tbsp (coconut oil preferred)
Raw mango – 1 diced
Wash and soak rice and dals for 4 hours along with the dry red chillies and methi seeds
Later grind them to a smooth paste
Now in the same mixer jar put the curry leaves, ginger, green chilly and small baby onions and grind it (slightly coarsely)
Now add chopped raw mangos, salt and hing
Heat a tawa, pour the batter and spread it in circular motion and make like a mini dosa
Drizzle oil over it and cook from both sides till nice and crisp
Serve hot with jaggery