When it’s all about the yellow, brunch on these mango-themed dishes
Chef Mukesh Sharma
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram is organising Mango Mania Brunch, a mango theme-based brunch, with a spread of dishes catering to all mango lovers and food connoisseurs.

The brunch which is curated by executive chef Mukesh Sharma will end on June 30.

Some of the signature dishes are Bhatti da mango murgh, Thai raw mango and wild mushroom thai noodle, manga payaru adai and lots more.

Try out the starter, bhatti da mango murgh and maincourse, managa payaru adai at home with these easy steps:

Bhatti da mango Murgh - Starter

PORTION – 04 PAX

INGREDIENTS:

  • Chicken – 650 gm

  • Ginger garlic paste - 30gm

  • Garam masala powder - 5 gm

  • Coriander powder - 60gm

  • Red chilly powder - 30gm

  • Hung curd - 100gm

  • Lemon juice - 20ml

  • Vinegar - 15ml

  • Black pepper powder - 15gm

  • Raw mango pulp - 80gm

  • Fennel powder – 10gms

  • Mustard oil - 80ml

  • Cumin powder - 15gm

  • Chat masala - 15 gms (for garnish)

  • Butter - 25ml (for basting)

  • Salt to taste tasting

METHOD:

  • Clean the chicken pieces under running water and pat dry them

  • Pre marination: In a mixing bowl add chicken with ginger garlic paste, vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Mix well and keep aside

  • Final marination: Take a bowl add all the above the ingredients mix well and add mustard oil

  • Then add marinated chicken with the above mixture and keep it aside for another hour

  • Now cook the chicken in tandoor for 15- 20 minutes

  • Apply malted on cooked chicken and sprinkle of chat masala and serve along with mint chutney

Mangai payaru adai – Main course

PORTION - 02 PAX

INGREDIENTS:

  • Raw rice – 200 gm

  • Green Moong dal – 150 gm

  • Urad dal – 5 cups

  • Methi seeds - 1 tsp

  • Dry red chilly - 7

  • Curry leaves - 5 to 6 chopped

  • Small baby onion - 1 cup diced

  • Ginger - half inch piece

  • Green chilly - 2

  • Hing - 1/4 tsp (Asafoetida)

  • Salt to taste

  • Oil - 2 tbsp (coconut oil preferred)

  • Raw mango – 1 diced

METHOD:

  • Wash and soak rice and dals for 4 hours along with the dry red chillies and methi seeds

  • Later grind them to a smooth paste

  • Now in the same mixer jar put the curry leaves, ginger, green chilly and small baby onions and grind it (slightly coarsely)

  • Now add chopped raw mangos, salt and hing

  • Heat a tawa, pour the batter and spread it in circular motion and make like a mini dosa

  • Drizzle oil over it and cook from both sides till nice and crisp

  • Serve hot with jaggery

