PWD to begin eviction drive, restoration work of Porur lake this week

CHENNAI: To prevent inundation during the seasonal rain, the Public Works Department (PWD) will begin eviction and restoration work of Porur lake next week. The water body has the highest number of encroachments, it will be retrieved at a total cost of Rs 100 crore, officials said .

Previously, the discharged surplus water from Porur lake flowed towards Moulivakkam, Madhananthapuram, and Mugalivakkam village patta land. Through Ramapuram and Manapakkam the water reaches Adyar River.

With the patta land encroached and turned into residential area, the surplus water flowed through Porur lake towards west, and flooded Kolunthuvanchery, Srinivasapuram, Baraniputhur, Pattur, and Ayyappathangal. These localities were severely impacted even during the northeast monsoon intense rainfall last year.

"Earlier, we have identified the encroachments near the lake, and issued notice. Now, with the restoration work to begin again notice has issued to the residents. After the eviction drive, the work for improving the surplus water canals will start," said a senior PWD official.

The department has planned to construct box culverts in push through system where the channel will be laid between Thanthikalvalai and surplus channel. Another one between lake and Ramapuram stream.

Also, the tank has weir which would be converted into gate. So, whenever the water level increases the gate will be opened for the discharge gradually.

"The restoration work is expected to complete by September 30. There won't be inundation during this monsoon season especially at Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Sri Sai Nagar, Madhuram Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Srinivasapuram and Mangadu. Additionally, the areas towards west of Porur tank will get a relief from flooding this year," said the official.