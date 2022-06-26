IAS officials to oversee monsoon works

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed IAS officials to monitor the monsoon preparedness in Chennai.

According to a government order, 15 officials have been nominated for 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation. The officials will ensure effective preventive measures and reaching out of relief materials to the people during Northeast monsoon. The officials will also oversee the progress of the work on storm water drains.

The nominated officials will visit the specified zones of the Chennai Corporation in coordination with Corporation Commissioner. Other functions of the officials are identification of vulnerable areas, maping and analysis.

Ranjeet Singh and S Palanisamy have been appointed for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones while K Rajamani has been appointed for Teynampet.

M Vijayalakshmi and Nishant Krishna are officials for Kodambakkam and Adyar. Sandeep Nanduri and TG Vinay are special officers for Madhavaram and Tondiarpet zones.