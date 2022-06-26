HC allows police to continue probe against YouTuber Karthik

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State police to continue its investigation in the case booked YouTuber Karthik Gopinath on the charges of swindling money that was collected under the guise of renovating Siruvachur Madura Kaliamman temple in Perambalur.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by Karthik Gopinath, who asked the court to quash the FIR and case proceedings initiated against him by Avadi city police.

The petitioner submitted that he did not misappropriate funds collected for renovation works and the case was foisted one. He also contended that the police did not find any evidence against the charges made on him.

While the police sought time to produce evidence against the accused, the judge initially rejected their request and passed a stay order.

However, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah requested the judge to consider the police plea as an interim injunction on the investigation would deter them from collecting materials against the accused.

Recording the submissions, the judge approved the Jinnah’s request and allowed the police to continue their probe against the petitioner.

Earlier, the police had submitted that Karthik Gopinath had collected funds in his own bank account, apart from the Milaap crowdfunding app, without the permission of HR&CE. Recently, a judicial magistrate court granted conditional bail to Karthik Gopinath.