Decomposed body of call taxi driver found inside car

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday recovered the decomposed body of a man from a car in Poonamalee. Police said that the victim is a call taxi driver. He was identified as Kannan, 31 of Sivakasi.

Investigations revealed that Kannan moved to the city a few years ago, to earn a living as a call taxi driver. People known to him told police that he was not to be seen since Friday.

Passerby alerted police after a foul smell started emanating from the car parked by the roadside, with a man inside it.

Maduravoyal police secured the decomposed body by breaking open the car door and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk medical college hospital (KMCH).

Police are also investigating if Kannan took rest, by turning the the air conditioner on and slept in the car which could have led to suffocation that caused his death. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

“The car’s battery was completely drained. We are awaiting a post mortem report, ” said a police official.