CHENNAI: The Chennai pride parade returned on Sunday after a gap of two years as the pandemic lockdown prevented the organisers from hosting the annual event.

Across the world, June is the 'Gay Pride Month', dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and their struggle against discrimination and social ostracisation.

The Chennai Rainbow Coalition has celebrated the 14th year of Pride march this year in Chennai and hosted the traditional pre-Pride cultural event "Vannangal".