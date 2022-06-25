Job racket: Man who cheated public promising govt jobs held

CHENNAI: Central crime branch have arrested a 37-year-old man who cheated gullible aspirants of more than Rs.1 crore by promising them government jobs.

The accused, A Vijayakumar of Vyasarpadi cheated the aspirants by claiming to have a friendly relationship with senior bureaucrats and ministers. “He showed them photographs he took with some politicians and collected few lakhs from each of them. We are checking the veracity of the photographs to ascertain if they are genuine or fake, ” said a police official.

City police acted based on a complaint by Indra Jeniffer of Vyasarpadi, who stated that she was cheated of Rs 14 lakh by the accused.

Investigations revealed that the accused had used the same modus operandi and cheated at least 31 persons over a period of time, promising them jobs in electricity board, Hindu Religious and charitable endowments (HR&CE), revenue and other departments.

In another case, Egmore police arrested two persons- N Manikandan (24) and C Manikandan (29) for cheating people of Rs 3 lakh by promising them high returns by making them invest in a chit fund.