Health Minister orders action against RMO at Kelambakkam PHC

CHENNAI: After complaints of non-maintenance of Kelambakkam Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chengalpattu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian made a surprise visit to the PHC on Saturday. After finding out lapses in the maintenance, he ordered action against the Regional Medical Officer Chanda Kumar.

Health Minister inspected the maternity ward, Maternity ward, Dental ward, psychiatry ward, operation theater, outpatient department, laboratory and pharmacy at the PHC.

In Chengalpattu District, Kelambakkam Government Primary Health Center is the main health centre for a large number of emergency cases but non-maintenance of the facilities irks patients. Health Minister also questioned the PHC authorities for not providing proper drinking water and toilet facilities to the maternity ward.

The Regional Medical Officer will be put to disciplinary action as the several parts of the PHC were not functioning properly and there was no toilet and drinking water facility at the maternity ward of the PHC the release said.