Event brings together persons with disability, experts, tech start-ups

CHENNAI: The Global Rainbow Foundation Charitable Trust kick-started its operations in collaboration with the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), the first University-based research park, and TorchIt.

The event brought together over 50 persons with disabilities (PwD), in addition to experts across the disability domain and incubated assistive tech startups from the IITM Incubation Cell.

In alignment with the celebrations, artists and high-achieving individuals from the disabled community showcased engaging performances and were honoured by the foundation.

During the launch, 10 AI-powered “Smart Canes” developed by Torchit were also distributed among beneficiaries by Hunny Bhagchandani, founder, TorchIt Electronics.

Over the last decade, GRF has worked extensively in Mauritius towards educating, enabling, and empowering persons with disabilities, advocating for their rights and providing them with the opportunity for holistic human development so that they can lead a happy and rewarding life.

Primary areas of work include fostering a strong partnership with local and international organizations in the development of capacity-building programmes in education, training, health, rehabilitation, and social and economic integration.

Improving the quality of education and training delivered to persons with disabilities and empowering them through equitable employment opportunities thus encouraging greater self-esteem are part of the foundation’s work.

Enabling deployment of different assistive technology devices to benefit persons with disabilities as a means for education, employment and empowerment.