CMDA makes plan approvals public; releases in official website

CHENNAI: Residents can now easily verify whether the builders construct buildings as per approved plan or not, as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has started releasing the planning permissions online.

Presently, planning permissions and approved plans for 12 new buildings have been released in CMDA's official website.

The 12 planning permissions have been issued after the planning authority launched online single window system for approving building plans. Final approval for all the 12 applications were issues between June 20 to June 22.

Earlier, the residents were made to file RTI applications and wait for days to get planning permissions if they doubt any violations in their area.