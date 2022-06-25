Chennai city to continue receive rain for the next two days

CHENNAI: Despite regional meteorological centre RMC said that Chennai might get a break from rain, the city witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Friday night due change in wind direction. The centre predicted the rain for several districts to continue for the next 48 hours.

"Due to westerly wind pattern variation, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 24 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. It is expected to receive light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas, " said a senior RMC official.

The centre cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days. The strong wind will reach Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining south-western Bay of Bengal at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and intermittent 60 kmph.

A weather blogger said, "Widespread rains likely to continue along the West Coast of South India and in the western ghats due to strengthening monsoon dynamics.

Thunderstorms will remain subdued over Tamil Nadu though North Coastal TN around Chennai and suburbs may see fast moving storms like Friday."

According to RMC, Coimbatore received the highest amount of rainfall with 7 cm, Pudukottai 5 cm, Thiruvallur 4 cm, Theni 3 cm, Nilgiris and Kanyakumari recorded 2 cm each rainfall.