Act against erroneous officials to protect the govt machinery: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had insisted to the state government that unless a stern action is taken against the erroneous officials, the day is not too far for government machinery to go into complete breakdown.

Justice D Krishnakumar made these observations by dismissing a petition filed by K Chinnappan and his family members.

The petitioners had challenged the eviction notice served by the government directing them to vacate the land on which they have made constructions and occupied the same since 1963.

However, Justice Krishnakumar rejected their pleas observing that the land was originally allotted to the health and family welfare department for constructing staff quarters for staff working with the government hospital.

While dismissing the plea, the judge held that “the officials of the government have been a thorn in the flesh of the Government by not taking proper steps against the petitioners at the pertinent points of time.”

The court made the above observation to express its displeasure against the VAO, Revenue Inspector and other officers who did not object to the plan approval for allowing constructions on the said land.

“The officials had been dragging the matter for the benefit of the petitioners. Had the person been someone not enjoying the clout such as the petitioner, the said individual would have been dragged from pillar to post by all the governmental agencies even in respect of a small fraction of land, be it his own, which has been acquired by the government,” the judge held.

The judge expressed his dissatisfaction since the officials had allotted patta to the land in the year 1995 despite it being acquired by the government in 1963.

“The differing yardstick being adopted by the officials not only affects the citizens but also showcases the government in a bad light before the public,” the judge added.

The court further directed the government to take actions against officials otherwise the governmental machinery will break down, adding that it / governmental machinery would be at the mercy of unscrupulous elements like the petitioners, who would wield their muscle power and money power to get things done the way they want.