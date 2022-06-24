When Bigg Boss Snehan ‘wrote’ an FIR

CHENNAI: No, he did not! But, his lyrics Kalyanam dhan kattikutu odipolama, Illa odi poyi kalyanamdhan kattikalama from the 2003 film Saamy has found place in a city police FIR (first information report) in which a man was booked on woman harassment charges.

According to the FIR registered by Rajamangalam police, on August 31, 2011, when a woman constable was on rounds near the Retteri bus stop, a man showed suggestive gestures at the constable and sang the lyrics to her.

Followers of Tamil cinema will know that the FIR is nothing but a recreation of a comedy scene from another 2003 film featuring popular actor Vadivelu, who makes gestures and sings the same song to a woman constable in mufti. The reality, though, is not as funny.

Rajamangalam police filed a charge sheet and in September 2021, a magistrate had sentenced the man to one-year imprisonment, against which he moved the sessions court.

When the appeal came up in March this year, the sessions judge found several holes in the FIR, wondering why police had not produced any independent witness despite the alleged incident to have happened at a bus stop and chided the trial court for merely relying upon the examination of two police personnel, colleagues of the woman constable, and convicting the man.

While setting aside the conviction, the sessions judge did not mention much of the ‘lyrics’ in the FIR, but whether the contents of the FIR are true or not is better left to anyone’s imagination!