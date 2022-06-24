Wedding Expo to be held on July 2 & 3 in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the world reels back from the pandemic, the wedding industry is making a major comeback with the big Indian wedding, a matrimonial service industry is organizing a two-day premium wedding expo on July 2 and 3 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandanam. The prior reason for this expo is that during the pandemic the state witnessed an increase in marriages by 40 per cent.

The wedding expo will be inaugurated on July 1 by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister TM Anbarasan. More than 20,000 people expected to attend the wedding expo from Tamil Nadu, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry. Visitors can gain information and understanding on wedding prospectus and books during the expo.

“Earlier, people were not interested in getting married, but during the pandemic there is an increase in marriages by 40 percent especially among the youngsters. This is one of the main reasons for this expo, and if it reaches a greater number of people. It will continue in the coming years too. Additionally, the Indian wedding market is valued at $50 billion, and second is the United States is gaining back its momentum post pandemic, ” said Meera Nagarajan, CEO of Kalyanamalai.

Though there are changes in spending patterns, people are back in setting wedding budgets which will help to get a bigger bang. This Wedding and Beyond – expo will provide visitors a complete understanding of wedding prospectus whether it is a budget or big fat wedding.

The two-day event will be held from 10 am to 8 pm, it will have over 300 stalls, under 50 plus categories related to pre-wedding, wedding, post-wedding and lifestyle products and services. The expo will feature exquisite wedding, bridal and groom wear, decors and theme, food, photography, event planners, real estate, and healthcare and insurance.

“We have arranged for a mass prayer for the alliance seeker for a hurdle free wedding along with religious flavor. There will be a South Indian fashion show where brides will participate in thier traditional attire representing thier religion and community, ” said TV Mohan, MD of Kalyanamalai.