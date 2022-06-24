City

Rs 2 crore hawala cash from Andhra seized in Chennai

Police noted that it could hawala cash being transported to the city from Andhra Pradesh.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Two persons were caught for the possession of Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash while they were bringing the money from Andhra Pradesh in Mannady on Thursday evening.

The police team led by the North Beach inspector of police intercepted a car and examined the vehicle. The cops found bundles of amouting Rs 2 crore from the vehicle, with registration number AP 07EX 3839. Police said that enquiry revealed that the duo brought the cash from Andhra Pradesh as per the instructions they received in their mobile phone.

The duo was identified as R Jayasankar (46), and S Narayanan, (35), both are residents of Ongole in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The cops informed the Income Tax officials about the seizure of Rs 2 crore and the cash has been handed over to the income tax dept for further investigations.

