Prestige group pre-leases space to HP, Emirates Bank in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prestige announced that it had pre-leased 100% of its new landmark CBD Office Building - Prestige Zackria Metropolitan and has immediate plans to expand its footprint in the city of Chennai. Global MNC occupiers like HP Enterprise, and Emirates Bank have already commenced their works on fitting out their new-age office premises. The group is ramping up its office rental portfolio by adding over 40 million square feet of new office developments across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and also entering Mumbai & NCR in a big way. Juggy Marwaha, CEO of Prestige Office Ventures, said, “We see huge growth potential in Chennai, as a great talent hub for IT & financial services and focused software network development centres and are thrilled to inaugurate Prestige Zackria Metropolitan with 100% occupancy even before the building is handed over to all the global occupiers who are in the midst of completion of their interior work.”