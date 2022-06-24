Police arrest Bangladeshi, travel agent in fake passport case

CHENNAI: Police arrested a Bangladeshi citizen and a travel agent in connection with a fake passport case in OMR on Friday.

The Thaiyur police team which was on patrol on the OMR noticed two men suspiciously standing on the roadside. The police inquired both and found they were Ramjan Hossian (27) of Bangladesh who works in a tea stall in Kelambakkam and Giridaran (44) of Padur, a travel agent. The police checked Ramjan Hossian and found he was carrying a Bangladesh passport and an Indian passport with him. Soon, both of them were detained at the Thazhambur police station there during inquiry police found that Ramjan Hossian had come to Kolkata from Bangladesh 9 months ago and from there by train, he had reached Chennai and worked in a tea stall in Kelambakkam. Police said Ramjan Hossian was interested in travelling to Dubai but since Bangladeshi citizens are not allowed to Dubai, he applied for a fake Indian passport with the help of Giridaran.

Police said Giridaran charged Rs 450 to get an Aadhaar and Pan card for Ramjan Hossian. Then for Rs 10,000, he arranged an Indian passport for Ramjan Hossian. The police arrested both of them and when they searched in Giridaran office the police seized a few fake passports, Aadhaar and pan cards along with Rs 68,000. A case has been registered and both of them were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.