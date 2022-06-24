Infant drowns to death in bucket of water near Pallavaram

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

CHENNAI: Police said Angelin Jayashri (24) of Pallavaram was working in a play school on Durgha Road in Pallavaram. On Friday morning, Angelin came to work along with her baby Kavishri. In the afternoon, Angelin noticed the baby was missing and later during the search they found her daughter Kavishri was drowned in a bucket full of water in the rest room. Soon the baby was rushed to the private hospital in the locality, but there she died without responding to treatments. On information, the Pallavaram police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case.