Ban on firm to bid for baby care kits’ supply upheld

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld an order of the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Board rejecting the application of a Thanjavur-based private medical products supplier to take part in the tender proceedings to supply baby care kits.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the directions on dismissing the petition filed by the private firm challenging the order of TNMSB.

Advocate TN Rajagopalan, appearing for the private firm, Santhi Surgicals, prayed for a direction to set aside the order of the TNMSB eliminating his client from participating in the tender process to supply the newborn baby kits in the State.

State Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram countered the arguments submitting that the company had failed to meet the technical eligibility to acquire the tenders.

“As per the tender rules, the company should have supplied at least 3.30 lakh baby care kits in the years of 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021. Since the firm did not supply the required quantity in the last three years, technically it could not emerge as a successful bidder. Therefore, the company’s application was rejected and there is no illegality in this,” the AG submitted.

Recording the submissions of the Advocate-General, the bench dismissed the petition of the private firm.