ASI gazette notified site in Perumbakkam turning into dumpyard

CHENNAI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Tambaram forest range office have raised a complaint with the Perumbukkam panchayath over an archaeologically notified site being converted into a dumping yard.

The ASI had notified a megalithic ancient site at Nookampalayam village in Perumbukkam panchayath in May 2022 and a notice board erected at the entrance of site.

The notice board states that the site is a "Prohibited Area" under the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

Sources in the ASI told IANS that they had conducted a site inspection and found that garbage is being dumped in the area.

A senior official with the ASI told IANS that the panchayat officials are saying that this was a revenue land and was being used as a transit point for disposing of municipal waste.

M. Suchithra Iyer, environmentalist and Director, Environmental study centre, Coimbatore told IANS, "The site borders Perumbakkam reserve forest and it's clear that if such indiscriminate dumping takes place in this property, it will adversely affect the environment."

A senior officer with the Tambaram forest range office told IANS that there was a similar attempt to convert the area into a dump yard and the forest department had strongly objected to it. This has led to the move getting dropped then.

Sources in the forest department said that they have already taken up the issue with the Perumbakkam panchayath authorities.