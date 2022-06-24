2 held under Pocso for marrying, impregnating minor girls in Chennai

CHENNAI: Thirumangalam all women police station have arrested two persons for marrying and impregnating minor girls.

In one incident, M Murugan, a 42-year-old of Vanagaram was arrested after a 17-year-old girl, he married, delivered a child at Kilpauk Medical college and hospital (KMCH).

In another case, S Prakash, a 23-year-old from Thirumanagalam for a similar offence involving a 16-year-old minor girl.

Hospital authorities alerted the police after which both the men were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.