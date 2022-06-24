City

2 held under Pocso for marrying, impregnating minor girls in Chennai

Hospital authorities alerted the police after which both the men were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested.
2 held under Pocso for marrying, impregnating minor girls in Chennai
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Thirumangalam all women police station have arrested two persons for marrying and impregnating minor girls.

In one incident, M Murugan, a 42-year-old of Vanagaram was arrested after a 17-year-old girl, he married, delivered a child at Kilpauk Medical college and hospital (KMCH).

In another case, S Prakash, a 23-year-old from Thirumanagalam for a similar offence involving a 16-year-old minor girl.

Hospital authorities alerted the police after which both the men were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Pocso
POSCO Act
Magistrate
Kilpauk Medical College
Minor girls
marrying minor
Protection of Children from Sexual Offences
Thirumangalam all women police station
marrying
Thirumanagalam

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in